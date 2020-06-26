Multiple people call for Huntsville police chief’s removal at City Council meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday night, dozens of people are responding to Chief Mark McMurray’s address last week.
That’s when the Huntsville police chief spent nearly four hours defending his department’s response to the protests.
Thursday, 42 people signed up to respond to that presentation where McMurray defended police actions from the June 3 protests downtown.
No public comments were allowed last week and it was clear they are making up for lost time.
Public comments started shorty before 8:30 and ended right at 10.
You may remember last week, McMurray showed social media posts and intelligence they received leading up to two protests on June 1 and 3.
Some of those included threats. He also showed profiles of three “antifa” influencers he said were preparing for a fight.
At the council meeting, at least six people called for McMurray to resign and even the Mayor.
“We are not antifa. We are from this community. We went to college here. We pay taxes here. We pay your salaries here. And we put your roots down here. We are Huntsville and we are disgusted by the city’s leadership. While I do believe god ultimately is the only people who can change peoples hearts. Its still my duty to fight for justice and the oppressed in this city,” someone in public comment said.
To this end, Mayor Battle. I call for the removal of Chief Mark McMurray and if you are unable to find a replacement, I call for your removal as well,” another person in public comment said.
The council approved a resolution Thursday night that directs the Huntsville Citizen Advisory Council to review the police actions at the protests.
