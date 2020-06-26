Kids receive military homecoming surprise after pandemic extended deployment

Homecoming surprise
By Wade Smith | June 26, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 7:15 AM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The pandemic has changed many plans over the last few months including return trips for some of our military servicemen.

A sweet military homecoming for these kids!
A sweet military homecoming for these kids! (Source: Lindsay Naylor)

Tim Naylor’s deployment was originally scheduled to last six months, but COVID-19 added three more months to that total.

This week, the Naylor family was reunited in a surprise way. Tim and his wife Lindsay enlisted the help of the local Kona Ice truck in Athens to surprise their two children.

The nine-year-old and four-year-old were visibly excited to see their father step out of the truck when it pulled up outside.

Tim Naylor currently serves in the Air Force spending the last 9-moths overseas in Iraq.

Welcome home Tim and thank you for your service!

