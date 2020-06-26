Kids receive military homecoming surprise after pandemic extended deployment

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The pandemic has changed many plans over the last few months including return trips for some of our military servicemen.
Tim Naylor’s deployment was originally scheduled to last six months, but COVID-19 added three more months to that total.
This week, the Naylor family was reunited in a surprise way. Tim and his wife Lindsay enlisted the help of the local Kona Ice truck in Athens to surprise their two children.
The nine-year-old and four-year-old were visibly excited to see their father step out of the truck when it pulled up outside.
Tim Naylor currently serves in the Air Force spending the last 9-moths overseas in Iraq.
Welcome home Tim and thank you for your service!
