Huntsville restaurant reclosing dining room due to state’s coronavirus numbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the number of coronavirus cases climb in Alabama, business owners are assessing their bottom line and making tough decisions on the future.
One restaurant owner says he’s not waiting for the government to make a decision. Starting Monday, he’s making a big change.
The owner of Beauregard’s in Huntsville says after the weekend, his dining room will be closed.
Rahul Arora says he’s happy to see customers sitting in chairs and ordering food but he’s not happy to see the number of confirmed coronavirus cases go up.
“We need to be more proactive about making sure more people don’t get the virus. One of the ways as a restaurant owner we can help prevent that is by closing our dining room to people that can transmit the virus,” said Arora.
He says none of his customers or employees have ever tested positive for the virus.
He knows he could lose money by making this change and no longer having people wait to be seated, but he says safety comes first.
“I don’t know what that is going to do to our bottom line, but it’s the risk I’m willing to take for ensuring everybody’s safety going forward and hoping to help reduce the number of potential transmissions of this virus from person to person,” said Arora.
A lot of business owners say they can’t afford to close or not have people inside their restaurant.
“I don’t want to close. I want to continue to be open. We are just now getting back to somewhat normal and I would like to see how it goes from here,” said Karen Brazier, owner of Knight Moves Bar in Hazel Green
Government leaders in both Texas and Florida have decided bars have to close because of the spike in COVID-19 numbers. Brazier is worried and hopes Gov. Kay Ivey doesn’t make the same decision.
“Well, I would hate to see that happen because we have already been closed once and it was difficult. It was very hard. I don’t know if we could overcome another closing,” she said.
As of right now, a decision hasn’t been made.
