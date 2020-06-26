Huntsville encourages you to get outside during ‘Park and Recreation Month'

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville will join the National Recreation and Park Association because July is “Park and Recreation Month.”
It’s meant to recognize the people and spaces leading the effort toward improved wellness.
Did you know Huntsville has more than 60 parks, trails, greenways and recreation centers?
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is encouraging you to spend time exploring those.
“We’ve got places all across the city of Huntsville. North, south, east and west. And this is our time to kind of showcase those and to have people come out and to enjoy them. To do your walking and your walking trails. And you can stay separated and you can stay sanitized when you do that. And you fight the COVID-19 at the same time,” said Battle.
You can find a list of public parks and other public facilities on Huntsville’s website.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.