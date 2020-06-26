Florence City Schools ready to take on school year both in person and virtually

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every school district is making adaptations while preparing for the upcoming school year.
Florence City Schools still plan to open on Aug. 24.
Superintendent Jimmy Shaw says that students will have two options - in-person or virtual learning.
Florence City Schools has offered a virtual program for a number of years for seventh-12th grade.
Now they’re making that an option for K-sixth grade as well.
He says based off of parent evaluations, between 10 and 15 percent of parents say they will take advantage of virtual learning.
Shaw says what's most important is keeping kids healthy.
“If you want to bring your child back to the physical school we will be here with open arms. We will be here with hand sanitizer. We will be here with all that we can do to keep your child clean and safe, but there are no guarantees and there is also a flip side to that is if you want your child to have digital curriculum and digital learning we are great with that. We have set up to be able to offer you that as well,” said Shaw.
Shaw also says that safety measures like checking temperatures, encouraging students to wear masks, and disinfecting high-touch areas will be used.
