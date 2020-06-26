Face masks required at AAMU this fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University has announced plans for students’ return in the fall.
Classes are slated to begin on Aug. 17.
University officials say they will offer a hybrid instruction model that includes both in-class and online course offerings, with the ability to offer exclusive remote instruction if necessary.
Students scheduled to reside on campus are asked to comply with the fall 2020 move-in schedule provided by the Office of Residential Life and Housing.
Alabama A&M is implementing extensive safety and sanitation procedures using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the American College Health Association,
Some of the safety and sanitation implementations will include:
- Temperature checks upon entry into high-traffic facilities
- Social distancing guidelines
- Face masks required for all students, employees and visitors while in public spaces
- Sneeze guard shields in high-traffic offices
- Increased sanitizing stations throughout campus
- Reduced capacity in the dining hall
The Health & Counseling Center will provide the campus community with instructions on how to complete required testing and virtual training modules prior to fully engaging on-campus.
The university says their plans are subject to change as they continue to monitor COVID-19 and follow the guidelines of the CDC, ADPH, and ACHA.
Students, parents, and employees are encouraged to monitor www.aamu.edu for the latest on COVID-19, including a detailed copy of the fall 2020 re-engagement plan.
