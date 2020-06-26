Cyber tip leads to child porn arrest in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After months of investigation, a man is facing child pornography-related charges.
Decatur police say they received a cyber tip in reference to child pornography on April 7. The tip said an individual within Decatur city limits was using a Google account to store child pornography.
The Decatur Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation at that time.
During the course of the investigation, Joshua Bryant was developed as a suspect. A search warrant was executed on his residence on Friday.
Bryant was taken into custody and arrested for two counts of possession of obscene matter. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
