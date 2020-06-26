Collegiate national champion angler hails from Alabama

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale’s Preston Kendrick teamed up with Bailey Fain in early June to capture the 2020 Collegiate BASS Fishing National Championship at Pickwick Lake in Florence, Ala.
“It is finally starting to sink in that we won the national championship,” said Kendrick. “The pattern we were running was simply just throwing a topwater walking-style bait and a swimbait in some fish that were chasing shad up near a shallow bank.”
Kendrick and Fain, teammates at Bryan College in Tennessee, reeled in a two-day total of 35.99 pounds to win the title by 1.36 pounds.
