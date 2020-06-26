Better chance at sun this weekend

Saturday and Sunday have a better chance at some sunshine, with isolated storms dissipating after the morning hours, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday is probably our best bet for a red sunrise and sunset. More showers and storms will be developing as we go through the next ten days with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. We expect these storms to be isolated and confined to the afternoon and early evening hours.