Better chance at sun this weekend

Showers will linger though the early evening but we do expect the wet weather to make its way east, drying us up here in the valley overnight. We are left with heavy cloud coverage for the evening. With all the clouds and rain the temperatures held steady in the upper 70s all day.
Saturday and Sunday have a better chance at some sunshine, with isolated storms dissipating after the morning hours, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday is probably our best bet for a red sunrise and sunset. More showers and storms will be developing as we go through the next ten days with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. We expect these storms to be isolated and confined to the afternoon and early evening hours.
Forecast guidance has been increasing our chance for showers and storms for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Keep checking back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.