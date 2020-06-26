Athens city employees rescue sludge-covered owl in need of assistance

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An owl got into a sticky situation last week and needed the assistance of some helping hands.
Athens city employee Allen Hill found the owl covered in what looked to be dried sludge. Employees T.J. Dendy and Jonathan Humphries were able to retrieve the owl and help to wash the sludge away from the encrusted feathers.
The group called wildlife officials and were instructed to leave the owl in a nearby wooded area to see if it would be able to leave under its own power. The owl had moved on when employees checked back shortly after the initial placement.
Treatment Plant Supervisor Virgil White was told by the wildlife officials this was the desired outcome.
“The wildlife expert said these type owls are very resilient, and would just dry off and get back to life as usual if uninjured,” White said.
White was also proud of his employees for doing an act of kindness like this.
“It is good to see these guys take a few minutes to help an animal that had obviously gotten into a jam.”
