Alcohol consumption suspended at Florida bars after COVID-19 cases spike

(WWSB) - Effective immediately, alcohol consumption has been suspended at all bars throughout Florida. The order WILL allow for sales of alcohol in sealed containers for takeout.
The order comes from The Department of Business and Professional Regulation as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb. Coronavirus cases climbed nearly 9,000 in the state. It’s the highest spike so far since Wednesday’s one-day increase of 5,511 cases.
Bars were only recently allowed to start reopening with limited occupancy on June 5.
The emergency order suspends the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises for all vendors licensed for such sale who derive more than 50 percent of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages. Notwithstanding this suspension of sales for on-premises consumption, these vendors may continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off the premises in accordance with Executive Order 20-71, Sections 1 and 2. Licensed restaurants also may continue to operate for on-premises consumption of food and beverages so long as these vendors derive 50 percent or less of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.
The Florida DBPR has not issued any other statement at this time.
