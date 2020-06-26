Alcohol consumption suspended at Florida bars after COVID-19 cases spike

The emergency order suspends the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises for all vendors licensed for such sale who derive more than 50 percent of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages. Notwithstanding this suspension of sales for on-premises consumption, these vendors may continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off the premises in accordance with Executive Order 20-71, Sections 1 and 2. Licensed restaurants also may continue to operate for on-premises consumption of food and beverages so long as these vendors derive 50 percent or less of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.