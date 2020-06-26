Alabama A&M renaming Bibb Graves Hall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University’s board of trustees has approved the renaming of Bibb Graves Hall.
The building will be renamed after Walter S. Buchanan, Alabama A&M’s second president, who served from 1909-1920.
Graves was a former governor of Alabama who had ties to the Ku Klux Klan.
Similar petitions have popped up at several Alabama colleges.
The facility currently houses the university’s social work programs, distance education and other units. It was built in 1929.
Other recommendations included the naming of the newly renovated auditorium in the renamed Buchanan Hall as the Henry and Nell Lane Bradford Auditorium. The Bradfords, who collectively served more than 80 years in the Department of Music, launched numerous musical and choral alumni.
Additionally, the McCalep Vocational Building was renamed the George O. McCalep Sr., and Ronald and Patricia McCalep McIntosh Sr. Hall. Patricia McCalep McIntosh is the daughter of George O. McCalep Sr. The McIntoshes are avid AAMU supporters and are the second largest alumni donors in the history of the university.
Finally, AAMU named the cafeteria inside the Knight Center Complex as the Felicia Wilson Dining Hall after alumna Felicia Mastin Wilson in honor of her longtime support of the university in her 25-year capacity as food service director,
