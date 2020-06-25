Week ending with more heat, rain

Our weekend forecast is looking great with more sunshine and slightly higher temperatures. Saturday, partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunday, similar to Saturday, but with more sunshine. Making its way across the Atlantic, some Saharan Dust, that will make landfall late Friday into Saturday. This dust is likely to cause visibility and respiratory issues with the only upside being colorful sunrises and sunsets. Sunday, we will see similar impacts from the dust. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s for the weekend. Monday, we are around our average for this time of year, with another round of rain and isolated storm chances hovering over us until mid-week.