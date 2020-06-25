Week ending with more heat, rain

The showers from the early evening are starting to make there way east, leaving us with mostly cloudy conditions to finish off the night. Highs today were in the mid-80s but it felt a couple of degrees warmer than that, and muggy. More rain returns tomorrow around the lunch hour and for that commute home. A low pressure system settled over Arkansas is helping to push more rain in but not for much longer.
For the end of our work week expect highs in the upper 80s. Friday is going to be mostly cloudy with only a few patches of sunshine between bands of rain. For our Friday evening we are comfortable in the lower 70s with a mild breeze coming in from the southwest.
Our weekend forecast is looking great with more sunshine and slightly higher temperatures. Saturday, partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunday, similar to Saturday, but with more sunshine. Making its way across the Atlantic, some Saharan Dust, that will make landfall late Friday into Saturday. This dust is likely to cause visibility and respiratory issues with the only upside being colorful sunrises and sunsets. Sunday, we will see similar impacts from the dust.
Expect highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s for the weekend.
Monday, we are around our average for this time of year, with another round of rain and isolated storm chances hovering over us until mid-week.
