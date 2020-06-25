USA Volleyball Junior Tournament heads to Hunstville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One state’s loss, another state’s gain. That’s what we have here in the Yellowhammer state and in Huntsville specifically. The USA National Beach Tour Junior Championships will be held July 21-26 at John Hunt Park’s Sand Volleyball Complex.
Ralph Stone: “Registration opened yesterday on the (June) 24th, and there’s already one hundred fifty teams registered in one twenty four hour period, Huntsville Sports Commission Director Ralph Stone said via phone.
National events like these give a huge boost to the Huntsville.
“We did some estimations yesterday, and we’re looking at two thousand room nights as far as hotels are concerned and a little over nine hundred fifty thousand dollars in economic impact for our community over those six days for our community,” Stone added.
The world still dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic, Stone and the Huntsville Sports Commission understand safety is priority number one.
“We realize that numbers in Alabama have gone up recently,” Stone added. “We hope that goes down, but we’re gonna take every precaution we can from a city standpoint, from USA Volleyball standpoint to make this a safe event.”
Huntsville’s sports scene from a National level continues to improve over the years, making the Valley a growing destination for National sporting events.
“We make it easy to bring an event to our area, and they enjoy Huntsville. It’s easy to get around, the amenities are great, hotels are good, restaurants are good, all the support that we need to make a tournament successful, and we have nice facilities, we’ve had some nice facilities developed over the last few years.”
