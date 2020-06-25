UA announces new commencement dates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has listed commencement dates for the Spring class of 2020.
May graduates are invited to participate in summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, Saturday, August 1, and Sunday August 2.
Commencement is scheduled to take place at Coleman Coliseum. Masks are required for everyone attending the event.
According to the university all commencement plans are subject to change at any time due to health concerns.
