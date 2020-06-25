Tutwiler employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19, ADOC reports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is reporting its first COVID-19 related death among its employees.
ADOC says the employee worked at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, and had recently tested positive for the virus.
“The ADOC extends its heartfelt condolences to the employee’s family and loved ones during this difficult time, and is forever grateful for the employee’s service to the Department,” ADOC said in a statement.
At this time ADOC says there are currently 80 active COVID-19 cases among staff and contracted staff. 72 staff members who previously reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
One staff member at Tutwiler and one staff member at Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery self-reported cases Thursday, ADOC says. The individuals have been self-quarantined.
