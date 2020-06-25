Space Camp lifts off this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the summer camp future astronauts from around the country wait all year for, but like everything else, Space Camp will see some changes this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we poured through all of the guidance that we have from the State of Alabama, from recommendations from the American Camps Association, from the CDC... We poured through all that to figure out the safest way that we can conduct camp and still have that great Space Camp experience,” says Robin Soprano, Space Camp’s Vice President.
One of the biggest differences this year - only a few hundred kids will be in attendance, as opposed to the camp’s normal 1,000.
“We’re going to have less campers on site, and then less on each team,” says Soprano.
Campers and staff will also be required to wear masks, undergo daily temperature checks and of course, social distance.
Kids will even be sleeping in a head-to-toe orientation as an extra precaution against close contact.
Still, organizers are working to make sure the camp continues to incorporate communication and collaboration.
“Anywhere that we can, we’re allowing for the team to still have the element of teamwork because that’s such an important part of the Space Camp experience,” says Soprano.
With these measures, staff at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center are confident this year’s Space Camp will still be out of this world.
“We’ve encouraged parents, if they feel like their child is not comfortable with a mask on all day, this might not be the summer for you to come,” says Soprano. “But for those who are comfortable with it, we’re going to have a great summer. We’ve got some great activities. Our staff are prepared, and we’re ready to go.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.