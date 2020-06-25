Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater will accommodate disabled children

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is one step closer to being completed along with a new feature for children with mental and physical disabilities.
Senior operations director Philip Formby with the Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater says the Miracle Field is a partnership with the national Miracle League organization.
It will offer sporting opportunities to children with disabilities, including a baseball and softball field fully accessible for wheelchairs and synthetic turf.
Formby said he is excited about the new Miracle Field, but most importantly to help provide a need in the community.
“We’ve always known that our community had a need for special needs whether it be mental or physical disabilities to participate in physical athletics. And we tried to do it on a limited scale with our normal programs, but it was difficult because there are some challenges and it makes easier from an operation stand point when you have a field designed specifically for those special needs,” said Formby.
Formby said the Miracle Field is expected to be completed along with the new rec center by spring 2021.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.