Redstone Arsenal not ready to reopen more due to current virus numbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal leadership is going to “stay the course” with reopening the post.
That announcement came from garrison commander Col. Kelsey Smith during his weekly Team Redstone update.
The arsenal will continue with phase 1 of its recovery plan. It allows the arsenal to be able to provide services for up to 50 percent of its tenants.
Smith says he's not satisfied enough with the area and statewide COVID-19 case numbers to reopen more facilities.
He says most of the employees who work on the arsenal who have gotten the virus did not get it at work.
“We have seen a rise in the number of Redstone Arsenal-related individuals who have been infected with the virus. But what we are seeing through our contact trace is that the majority of those transferences or transfers of the virus from one person to the other are occurring in your personal acts,” said Smith.
Smith is encouraging people to continue to practice social distancing and where masks when they can.
