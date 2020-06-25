New calendar approved for Madison County Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday night, Madison County school leaders settled on a new school calendar pushing back the start date from Aug. 5 to Aug. 19.
Superintendent Allen Perkins says it was about maintaining the calendar as close to the original as possible.
Fall break and spring break stay the same, but the school year will end a bit later on May 28.
Perkins says he didn’t want to disrupt family plans while keeping COVD-19 in mind.
“Safety, security, making sure everything is in line and in place, there are several adjustments that have been made based on COVID-19. It is a fluid situation. No one has been in a pandemic that has impacted the world completely like this,” Perkins said.
The district is looking forward to more state guidelines on instruction.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.