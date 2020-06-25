Local State Farm agents donate more than $7,000 to Common Ground Shoals youth program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eight local State Farm agents delivered $7,250 to Common Ground Shoals.
Sales leader Jeremy Bruss says they wanted to demonstrate what it means to be a good neighbor in challenging times.
“State Farm is intends to make sure we have safer, stronger communities and that’s what Common Ground Shoals is doing,” said Bruss. ”It’s our honor, quite frankly, to be able to partner with them.”‘
Common Ground Shoals usually has an eight-week summer program, but due to COVID-19 the program was cancelled. The donation will help them provide supplies for the youth throughout the summer.
“It’s good to see the area and the men, people, not just the men, but the people with influence actually come together and serve the community that is overlooked and not served,” said cofounder of Common Ground Shoals, Sky Stewart.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.