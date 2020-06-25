Isolated showers for your Thursday afternoon; More widespread rain for Friday

More rain is on its way to parts of the Tennessee Valley.
Today, isolated showers will not be as widespread as the past few days, and expected to stay south of the Tennessee River. Counties like Marion, Winston, Morgan, Marshall and DeKalb are likely to see the most rain.
This quick batch of storms looks to move out after the noon hour, leaving us with mostly cloudy conditions. With that lack of sunshine, and abundant cloud coverage, highs will struggle to reach the upper 80s today.
Some sunshine is possible for that commute home. We will have a nice break from the showers until mid-morning on Friday. Radar is tracking pop-up showers throughout the region for the lunch hour Friday. Rain for Friday afternoon is looking more wide spread and lasting into the evening hours.
Saturday and Sunday are pleasant, with highs in the upper 80s lower 90s with sunshine returning. Saharan Dust will make its way to us by late Friday early Saturday, bringing with it visibility issues, air quality issues and fiery red sunsets.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.