Isolated showers possible early, then a drier afternoon ahead

While it is a drier start to the day today, that may not be the case all day in some spots. We're waking up to passing clouds and temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. Some areas of patchy fog may be possible today but not likely. Thursday will start off cloudy and I think that is the best time where we could see storms, but I feel that those chances should stay low. By the afternoon we should see a bit of clearing and that will allow our temperatures to warm into the mid 80s by the afternoon. Wind today will be from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph which means humidity will stay relatively high.