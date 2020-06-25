Isolated showers possible early, then a drier afternoon ahead

Happy Thursday! Temperatures this morning are warm once again and we are dry!
While it is a drier start to the day today, that may not be the case all day in some spots. We're waking up to passing clouds and temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. Some areas of patchy fog may be possible today but not likely. Thursday will start off cloudy and I think that is the best time where we could see storms, but I feel that those chances should stay low. By the afternoon we should see a bit of clearing and that will allow our temperatures to warm into the mid 80s by the afternoon. Wind today will be from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph which means humidity will stay relatively high.
We expect the heat and humidity to build back in by Friday. This will increase into the weekend as well with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and possibly low 90s. Humidity will make it feel much warmer with “feels like” temperatures into the mid 90s. A Saharan Dust storm has moved through the Atlantic and Caribbean from Africa and will likely move into the Valley this weekend. This should limit our moisture chances Friday through Sunday but it also means we could see some air quality issues. Expect some fiery sunrises and sunsets through the weekend, but if you suffer from respiratory issues then you may want to stay indoors. This dust could also inhibit temperatures in some spots, meaning it might be cooler than expected.
