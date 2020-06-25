Huntsville police searching for driver who seriously injured award-winning athlete

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A well-known, award-winning local athlete is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on his bike and left for dead.
The accident happened near Zeirdt Road and Martin Road.
Huntsville police are searching for the driver who hit Josh Whitehead and left the scene...
“Right now we could use the public’s help if they know of vehicles that routinely travel in that area or if they’re suspicious of a vehicle they know,” said Lt. Michael Johnson.
Josh Whitehead is a competitive runner. He has taken first place in the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run seven of the 11 times he’s competed. He also participates in many runs across the country
Now he has a broken back, a dislocated shoulder and a partially-collapsed lung.
The weather was clear and the roads were dry when the accident happened.
Whitehead says he was biking pre-dawn on Wednesday, wearing a well-lit, high-visibility vest when he was hit from behind and run over.
He said the driver didn’t stop or come back to check on him.
“There was no reason they couldn’t have taken a second and scooted over a little bit or slowed down. It’s just not worth it. It’s really disheartening that someone would be involved in that and not even bother to stop and check on the person that was struck or come back and check, and this particular driver did neither,” Whitehead said from his hospital bed.
Whitehead is grateful that he won’t face surgery, but he hopes whoever did this comes forward. He also wants to stress to all drivers that more people are outside and exercising these day, so be very attentive when behind the wheel and share the road. Its the law.
We wish him a speedy recovery.
