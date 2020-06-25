Huntsville police search for suspect in racist graffiti incidents on Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Huntsville Police are looking for information on recent incidents of racist graffiti in the area.
On June 23, the suspect seen in the photo painted racist graffiti on a wall of the Medical Mall at Governors Drive and Memorial Parkway.
WAFF reported on other racist graffiti the same evening near the Governors Drive and Memorial Parkway overpass.
Please call 53-crime if you can provide police with any details on this suspect.
ORIGINAL: Early Tuesday morning, Huntsville Police received reports of racist graffiti painted near Governors Drive and Memorial Parkway.
Lt. Michael Johnson confirmed the incident is under investigation.
“We condemn this criminal behavior and ask anyone that may have further details to call Huntsville Police.”
Anyone with information in these cases is encouraged to call Criminal Investigations at 256-213-5448 or 4537. Crime Stoppers is working on placing these cases on their reward list at this time. You can call 53-CRIME or submit a tip on their website at www.53Crime.org by clicking the ‘submit a tip’ link on the homepage.
Additionally, Johnson had no further updates on the other recent incident of racist graffiti found in Huntsville.
