Guntersville business offering free uniform cleaning services to first responders

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nathan Evans has been in business for 27 years. He now owns Special Touch Restoration in Guntersville
This month, he is offering free uniform cleaning to local first responders, including fire and police departments.
“They do a tough job every day and they help us out as a community. My father was a volunteer fireman when I was growing up, so I saw that they didn’t have much money to spend on turnouts and cleaning,” said Evans.
First responders are at risk of being exposed to COVID-19. Evans said that's why it is important to ensure that uniforms are properly cleaned.
“They are wearing contaminated turnouts from fire, smoke and they are around COVID-19 and it will get the turnouts cleaned and they probably haven’t had that since they brought them,” said Evans.
Turnouts and other materials are first soaked and then washed inside of a machine.
Evans said they also cleaned Guntersville High School for free after a COVID-19 case was confirmed there.
“I know they were trying to start back working out and they had the problem, so to act quickly we went in the next day and cleaned the gyms, weight rooms, field house and gyms,” said Evans.
Evans said he plans to offer the free cleaning for first responders indefinitely and work with other departments in the community.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.