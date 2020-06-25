Gov. Ivey discusses virus response, business labeling

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey is reflecting on her administration’s response to COVID-19 in Alabama.
She spoke to members of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber Thursday, thanking them for their work to keep residents safe.
It was part of her annual address to area business owners and county leaders.
Ivey says she understands the stay-at-home order and safer at home order had a negative impact on businesses around the state.
Ivey went on to say she regrets making the decision to label some Alabama businesses as “essential” while many others were labeled as “nonessential.”
“I never wanted to create the belief that my administration views certain businesses as more important than others. All jobs and all businesses are essential and important for our state,” Ivey said.
The current safer at home order is set to expire next Friday.
Happening next month, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones is set to go before the chamber for a virtual meeting to give his 2020 Washington update. That’s happening on July 8 at 1 p.m.
You can tune in to that by visiting the chamber website.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.