Defendant in Huntsville foreclosure case says he is Moorish sovereign citizen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney Paul Killian represents two local realtors in a recent foreclosure that ended with SWAT teams and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents storming a home in Huntsville.
Killian says one of the defendants, Charlie Barber, made claims in court that the foreclosure was not valid.
Killian says Barber identified himself as a Moorish sovereign citizen.
The Southern Poverty Law Center labels Moorish sovereign citizens as an extremist group. The SPLC says this group believes that laws do not apply to them.
A local bank foreclosed on a Huntsville home in January of last year.
On Wednesday, a Madison County SWAT team and ATF agents stormed it to remove the previous owner.
Barber owned the home when a bank foreclosed on it, according to Killian.
Shortly after the foreclosure, Tom and Jackie Munoz bought the home.
But Killian, who represents the new owners, says Barber refused to leave.
“The law allows a foreclosure sale purchaser the prior owner a 10-day notice to deliver possession. If the prior owner fails to deliver possession within 10 days, in Alabama, there’s a one-year right of statutory redemption. In this case, because Mr. Barber was given notice and failed to vacate, he forfeits his statutory right to redeem the property,” said Killian
Killian says after months of fighting this home ownership in court, a judge finally ordered Barber to leave.
Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office says deputies originally went to the home with a warrant and a court order for Barber to leave.
Patterson says Barber threatened deputies. He also says his deputies saw several guns, suppressors and other weapons in the home.
Video shows SWAT and ATF agents outside the home arresting Barber.
Barber bonded out of the Madison County Jail late Wednesday.
However, we’re told federal charges could be coming from the ATF.
