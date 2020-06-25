Changes for students in New Hope starting this school year

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - While many questions still revolve around the 2020-2021 school year, one thing is for certain - students in New Hope will see some major changes.
Starting this fall, New Hope Elementary School will convert to a pre-K through 6th grade school, and the system’s 7th and 8th grade students will move to the new building at New Hope High School.
This change is to help alleviate current space restrictions at New Hope Elementary.
It will also better allow Owens Cross Roads Elementary to transition into a pre-K through only 4th grade school in the following school year, that is 2021-2022, to help address the overcrowding and growth being seen there.
Madison County will discuss this change today at its school board meeting. Superintendent Allen Perkins is also wanting feedback on the plan from New Hope families and encourages parents to be on the lookout for a survey from their child’s principal.
