CDC says weight, pregnancy could impact severity of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about COVID-19 every single day, but now we’re hearing more about how your age, your weight, and whether you’re pregnant could impact how the virus affects you.
In an updated list of risk factors Thursday, the CDC said pregnant people might be at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant people.
And the risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes increase, such as preterm birth.
The CDC also removed the specific age threshold from the older adult classification.
It now warns that your risk increases as you age, and it's not just those over 65 who are at a higher risk of severe illness.
"One of those risk factors is actually Body Mass Index over 30," added Dr. Karen Landers at the Alabama Department of Public Health. "So that's really significant for us to be aware of. A person with a Body Mass Index over 30 are at increased risk for a less optimal outcome for COVID-19."
The CDC also added more information related to blood disorders like Sickle Cell Anemia.
