Athens Fourth of July celebration will be drive-in style

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Fourth of July celebrations are still on in Athens.
The state fire marshal gave city leaders the green light for “Red, White and Boom.”
Like all other events, it'll be different because of the pandemic.
Fireworks will be drive-in style.
Event organizers say they wanted the show to go on, so adding restrictions was their only option to keep everybody safe while still celebrating our independence.
“With the uptick of cases within our community it’s crucial that everyone cooperate, stay in their cars, if they get out of their cars wear a mask, sanitize, keep a distance as much as they can from people,” said social media specialist Cayce Lee.
The fireworks show will be at Athens Middle School on July 4.
You can park nearby for a good view.
There will also be synchronized music to go along with the show.
Fireworks will start between 8:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
