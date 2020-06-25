Alabama couple celebrates 59 years of marriage in a socially distanced way

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The saying is “absence makes the heart grow fonder.” In 2020, we blame this absence on COVID-19.
Meet Raymond and Sandra Dupree. This amazing couple has been together over 60 years and were high school sweethearts.
This week marks 59 years of marriage for the two, but they could not celebrate a normal anniversary due to restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Raymond has been in the senior living center at Madison at the Range since February.
“He means everything to me.”
Sandra did not let the restrictions stop her from seeing her groom. She visited Raymond through the window in his room and even brought her wedding dress from 59 years ago.
“I’ve been in love with this man since I was barely 14 and he was barely 18. He practically rushed me to the First Methodist Church in Childersburg with my diploma in my hand to be his bride.”
Sandra says she can’t wait to have Raymond back home.
“And most of all I want him home. I want him at our home, because I’m always taking care of him.”
The couple has lived in Huntsville since 1962. Raymond retired from the space program.
Happy 59th Anniversary, Raymond and Sandra!
