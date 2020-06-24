U.S. Army’s first virtual hiring campaign underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Army has taken some of its recruiting efforts online for it’s first virtual hiring campaign. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army knew it needed to push out innovative ways to reach young people and get them interested in military service.
The goal of the virtual campaign is to recruit 10,000 new soldiers to serve in 150 different positions within the Army. It is a 3-day event that will take place from June 30th to July 2nd.
Sergeant First Class Lysle Tankersley wants anyone interested in enlisting to know that education is prioritized and the skills and jobs acquired within the service are 100% transferable to civilian jobs.
“All Army careers, the 150 careers, correlate with something on the outside of the Army,” Tankersley said. The Army also has great educational benefits… where we can actually pay for multiple degrees if you choose to do that. We are going to provide you with 4,000 of tuition assistance every year that you are in the Army, along with other educational benefits that go along with that.”
Staff Sergeant Craig Pruden at the Madison recruitment station left a message for the class of 2020.
He says even if you have just a tiny bit of interest in joining the Army, he is always available to talk about the endless options within.