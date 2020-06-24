Trash Pandas await word on how MLB deal will impact minor leagues

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A deal to salvage a shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season appears to be moving forward, but there’s no word yet on how that would impact minor league ball.
Late Tuesday night, after the news of the MLB situation broke, the Rocket City Trash Pandas took to Twitter to express their excitement. However, they did add one important caveat: We have no idea how this will impact us.
As of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, neither the Montgomery Biscuits nor Birmingham Barons had any comment on the situation on social media.
If the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t hit, the Trash Pandas would be at the midpoint of their inaugural season. The Southern League All-Star break was set for June 22nd-24th. Sunday would’ve been a home game with Father’s Day caps for fans.
Despite the lack of pro baseball, Toyota Field has been hosting events. It recently held a youth travel ball tournament, movie nights and plans a big 4th of July celebration next week.
