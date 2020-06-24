Toyota confirms COVID-19 cases at Huntsville plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Toyota has confirmed that some employees in Huntsville have tested positive for COVID-19.
Spokeswoman Kim Ogle said they cannot share additional details about cases due to employee privacy.
“When we discover a positive case, the affected employee will remain in quarantine, and will not return to work until cleared by a physician,” Ogle said.
“The health and safety of our employees are a top priority and we believe the protocols in place will minimize the spread of COVID-19. Our facility has implemented a number of policies and procedures to help ensure their health and safety,” she said.
Those policies include:
- Following federal, state, and local health and safety guidelines
- Taking the temperature of everyone who comes to work at our facility
- Requiring all employees and visitors to answer a questionnaire to identify any potential exposure risks to COVID-19
- Practicing social distancing on the job, during lunch and breaks, and during shift changes
- Implementing appropriate reconfigurations and other physical changes throughout our facilities to promote and facilitate safe practices
- Use of face masks/coverings, face shields, gloves and hand sanitizer
- Frequent sanitizing of work stations and high-traffic areas (including break areas and restrooms)
- Special cleaning protocols as related to contact tracing
- Implemented a campaign called “Safe Anywhere” that encourages employees to practice Toyota protocols outside of the plant and at home
