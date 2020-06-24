Storms moving in ahead of a cold front this afternoon

We expect the heat and humidity to build back in by Friday. This will increase into the weekend as well with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Humidity will make it feel much warmer with “feels like” temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. A Saharan Dust storm has moved through the Atlantic and Caribbean from Africa and will likely move into the Valley this weekend. This should limit our moisture chances Friday through Sunday but it also means we could see some air quality issues. Expect some fiery sunrises and sunsets through the weekend, but if you suffer from respiratory issues then you may want to stay indoors.