Storms moving in ahead of a cold front this afternoon

Happy Wednesday! Another gloomy, rainy, stormy, and muggy day on the way today!
Relatively quiet to start our day, but that won't be the case all day today. A cold front will slide through the Valley later this afternoon which will bring in more storm chances. These storms will bring some gusty winds and heavy rain and will last into the evening when the front finally moves through. This will bring in a slight break in the humidity for Thursday, but not by much.
We expect the heat and humidity to build back in by Friday. This will increase into the weekend as well with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Humidity will make it feel much warmer with “feels like” temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. A Saharan Dust storm has moved through the Atlantic and Caribbean from Africa and will likely move into the Valley this weekend. This should limit our moisture chances Friday through Sunday but it also means we could see some air quality issues. Expect some fiery sunrises and sunsets through the weekend, but if you suffer from respiratory issues then you may want to stay indoors.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
