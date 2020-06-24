State Representative calling for Confederate monument outside of courthouse to be taken down

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The movement to bring down local confederate monuments continues Wednesday. This time, a state legislator is putting boots on the ground at the local level.
The “Move the Monument” campaign is being launched Wednesday morning. It’s a multi-platform protest campaign spearheaded by State Rep. Laura Hall and the Rosa Parks Day Committee.
Last week, the Madison County Commission passed a resolution to seek a waiver from the state to move the monument legally.
Attorney General Steve Marshall said, thanks to the 2017 Memorial Preservation Act, it’s unlikely the statue can be moved legally.
Now, many people are calling the commission out, saying they knew that would happen. Rep. Hall said she’s concerned about the committee’s willingness to move forward and so are others.
Madison County Commission Candidate Violet Edwards agrees. During a press conference Tuesday, Edwards explained her frustrations with the commission
“This statue is nothing but a block of concrete but to some in my community it is visual representation and a reminder of the oppression and dehumanization,” Edwards said. “Yet still the commission chooses to shift the blame to Montgomery instead of doing what is right.”
Edwards is running against Jes Henry Malone for the district 6 commission seat.
Rep. Hall calls the Memorial Preservation Act unjust, she’ll talk more on the issue Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the steps of the courthouse. We’ll have updates throughout the day on air and online.
