Special signing day ceremony for area football standout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school scholarship signings are a special moment for any student-athlete. The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered indoor ceremonies. Madison County High School decided to celebrate a football standout on his home football field.
Madison County High School honored Mekhi Burdette with a signing day sendoff. The current 2020 Madison County Tigers, fresh off a voluntary workout, came to show support along with family and coaches.
“It means a lot, I really love these guys,” Burdette said. “They’ve always been there. It’s a different type of relationship, it’s almost like family. And to see them before I go off means everything to me.”
After a great high School career, Burdette is headed to Faulkner University, where he will continue his football playing career. The remarks from his coaches during the ceremony were humbling.
“It means a lot to be recognized by these guys, Burdette said. “They’re hard on you and they don’t leave anything out. To be recognized as a good player and everything means a lot. It feels good to be out on the field again, it sucks we couldn’t hand out food or anything , and have an official signing, but, something is better than nothing.”
