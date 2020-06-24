Showers, storms continue this week

Scattered showers and a few storms will continue into the early evening hours. Overnight tonight we expect a few showers to fire back up. As we go hour by hour with the Thursday forecast it looks like the most likely areas for organized showers and storms will be just south of the Tennessee River. Showers and storms will develop by the late morning hours and continue tracking east through sunset.
Rain chances will drop into the weekend but storm chances will return late Sunday. If you are heading down to the Gulf Coast over the next three days they will have daily shower and storm chances with a higher than normal rip current risk. Over the next 10 days we expect a return to normal summer weather. You can expect isolated afternoon storms with high humidity and temperatures near 90 for most of next week. Rain chances are showing up for the 4th of July holiday next weekend.
