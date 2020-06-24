Showers, storms continue this week

Rain chances will drop into the weekend but storm chances will return late Sunday. If you are heading down to the Gulf Coast over the next three days they will have daily shower and storm chances with a higher than normal rip current risk. Over the next 10 days we expect a return to normal summer weather. You can expect isolated afternoon storms with high humidity and temperatures near 90 for most of next week. Rain chances are showing up for the 4th of July holiday next weekend.