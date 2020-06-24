Sex offender gives fake name to avoid stolen car charges, police say

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A registered sex offender from Huntsville tried to avoid getting caught in a theft investigation, according to police. But it didn’t work.
The case originated on Feb. 8 when police say they stopped stopped Christopher Pride on U.S. 31 for speeding. Police say Pride fled from the traffic stop on foot and was able to get away.
The car that Pride abandoned had been reported stolen in Madison County. The car was impounded and returned to its owner.
Warrants were obtained for first-degree receiving stolen property and for flee/attempt to elude law enforcement. A Limestone County grand jury later indicted Pride, 35, on these two charges.
Pride remained at large until Tuesday when an Athens officer found a stolen car in the parking lot of the Bomar Inn on U.S. 31 South. This car had been reported stolen in Huntsville.
Officers say they found Pride in a nearby motel room but he had no identification. Officers say he and a woman with him initially gave false names.
Once his identity was verified, Pride was arrested for the two grand jury indictments. Police also charged Pride with a second count of first-degree receiving stolen property for the car he had parked near the motel room. He was also charged with giving a false name to law enforcement and a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act.
Registered sex offenders are required to always have a valid driver license or identification card issued by the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency.
Pride was placed in the Limestone County Jail to await bond.
The woman with him, 24-year-old Imani Summers, was charged with one count of giving a false name to law enforcement and booked at Athens Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.