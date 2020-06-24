Saharan Dust to make impact on the Tennessee Valley this weekend

This is all part of the Saharan Air Layer (SAL) which is located between 5,000 to 20,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. This air layer is common from late spring through early fall and frequently makes the 5,000 mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean. This dust comes from the Sahara Dessert in Africa and travels west along the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) which runs along the Equator. The Trade Winds, which run east to west, pick up this dust from the SAL and carry it over the Atlantic Ocean into the Gulf of Mexico.