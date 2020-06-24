39 positive cases COVID-19, 3 deaths at Florence nursing home

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least three residents are dead after COVID-19 infected 39 people at a Florence nursing home.
Nineteen residents and 20 staff members have tested positive.
With Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center off Cloyd Boulevard having over 130 residents and almost 170 employees, the executive director says that they are taking extreme preventable measures to try to decrease the spread of COVID-19. The facility implemented facility wide testing of residents and staff and they have a continued ban on visitors.
All residents with positive COVID-19 test have been relocated to a isolated unit. Residents that are suspected of COVID-19 are isolated to a designated unit. She also said they are taking the temperature of every employee who enters the facility every day and aggressively disinfecting multiple areas every day.
The executive director confirmed that staff members are reaching out to loved ones of patients to notify them of the outbreak. The executive director did not provide any more details on the three deaths connected to the facility.
