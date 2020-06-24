Muscle Shoals High School athlete tests positive for COVID-19; athletics facilities closed

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals High School issued a notice that a student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials say they are in contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health on proper guidance.
Officials say they have alerted parents of other student-athletes who may have been exposed. If you did not get a call, that means the school has no knowledge of your child’s potential exposure.
All athletic facilities will be closed until Monday so they may be properly cleaned and disinfected.
Workouts will resume Monday with increased health and safety protocols.
