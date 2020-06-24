Morgan County EMA director retires

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Longtime Morgan County Emergency Management Agency director Eddie Hicks is hanging up his hat.
Hicks is retiring after 24 years with Morgan County.
He served as the EMA director in Colbert County before that.
Next Tuesday will be Hicks' last day.
He says he plans to spend more time with his granddaughter, travel, and do woodworking.
The county commission has voted to fill the position so they can begin the process of hiring Hicks’ replacement.
“I’ve really enjoyed what I’ve done or I wouldn’t have done it as long as I have. It’s been a pleasure working with the citizens of north Alabama,” Hicks said.
