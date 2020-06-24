Man killed in Owens Cross Roads wreck identified

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill has released the identity of the death in Tuesday night’s Owens Cross Roads wreck.
Randall Williams, 55 of Owens Cross Roads, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
No further information is available at this time.
ORIGINAL: There was a fatal two-vehicle wreck in Owens Cross Roads Tuesday night.
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said a sport utility vehicle And pickup truck collided at U.S. 431 and Hamer Road around 7 p.m.
The SUV’s male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
A man and two children were in the pickup truck. The man refused transport but the children were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
