Madison County Sheriff’s Office clerk under ethics investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A civil clerk inside the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is at the center of an ethics investigation.
The allegation involves civil clerk Selena Martin billing the town of Gurley for services she’s already being paid for in her position with the sheriff’s office.
During the state ethics commission’s June 3 meeting, based on evidence, commissioners found there was probable cause to believe Martin violated the Alabama Ethics Act and referred her case to the district attorney.
Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard says he reviewed the complaint and found no criminal charges will apply. However, he recommended that it be handled through the ethics commission administratively, which he says could possibly result in a fine.
WAFF 48 News reached out to the sheriff’s office on Martin’s standing in her current position. We have not heard back.
